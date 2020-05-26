GROUP PROJECT Kaden Struik, Haley Struik, Summer Vis, Konner Struik and Savannah Feenstra, pictured left to right, stand above their…
Neighborhood work of art
GROUP PROJECT Kaden Struik, Haley Struik, Summer Vis, Konner Struik and Savannah Feenstra, pictured left to right, stand above their…
Jennifer Kor | Staff Writer What started out as a need for more college credits has led a Hull resident...
Four residents of Boyden earn $250 scholarships, pandemic changes presentation Nathan Broek | Sports Editor The Boyden Community Club announced...
Jennifer Kor | Staff Writer Since May 22, 1985, Darlene Woelber has clocked into work at The Foreign Candy Company...
Jennifer Kor | Staff Writer The clouds broke and the sun was shining while staff at Hull Christian School hosted...
Jennifer Kor | Staff Writer Walking down the streets of Hull, residents may notice brightly-colored rocks hidden in flower beds,...
Jennifer Kor | Staff Writer On the last Monday in May every year, America celebrates Memorial Day. The day is...
Jennifer Kor | Staff Writer Businesses are beginning to open up again after Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds loosened restrictions with...
Jennifer Kor | Staff Writer Residents of Aspen Heights Assisted Living enjoyed time outdoors Friday, May 15 while watching a...
Each year, the Boyden-Hull High School music department gives out special music awards to graduating seniors during a concert near...
Jennifer Kor | Staff Writer The Hull City Council has elected a new member to replace the open seat vacated...