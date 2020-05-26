Neighborhood work of art

GROUP PROJECT Kaden Struik, Haley Struik, Summer Vis, Konner Struik and Savannah Feenstra, pictured left to right, stand above their…

  • College elective class leads to interest in art form

    May 26th, 2020
    by

    Jennifer Kor | Staff Writer  What started out as a need for more college credits has led a Hull resident...

    Four earn Boyden Community Club scholarships

    May 26th, 2020
    by

    Four residents of Boyden earn $250 scholarships, pandemic changes presentation Nathan Broek | Sports Editor The Boyden Community Club announced...

    Familiar face reaches employment milestone

    May 26th, 2020
    by

    Jennifer Kor | Staff Writer Since May 22, 1985, Darlene Woelber has clocked into work at The Foreign Candy Company...

    Final farewell at Hull Christian

    May 26th, 2020
    by

    Jennifer Kor | Staff Writer The clouds broke and the sun was shining while staff at Hull Christian School hosted...

    Brightening days, spreading cheer

    May 20th, 2020
    by

    Jennifer Kor | Staff Writer Walking down the streets of Hull, residents may notice brightly-colored rocks hidden in flower beds,...

  • Honoring the fallen

    May 20th, 2020
    by

    Jennifer Kor | Staff Writer On the last Monday in May every year, America celebrates Memorial Day. The day is...

    Reopening up the state, business by business

    May 20th, 2020
    by

    Jennifer Kor | Staff Writer Businesses are beginning to open up again after Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds loosened restrictions with...

    A parade of a different nature

    May 20th, 2020
    by

    Jennifer Kor | Staff Writer Residents of Aspen Heights Assisted Living enjoyed time outdoors Friday, May 15 while watching a...

    Boyden-Hull senior music award recipients recognized

    May 20th, 2020
    by

    Each year, the Boyden-Hull High School music department gives out special music awards to graduating seniors during a concert near...

    New face on Hull City Council

    May 20th, 2020
    by

    Jennifer Kor | Staff Writer The Hull City Council has elected a new member to replace the open seat vacated...

  • What’s Happening

    High school baseball and softball allowed to return

    Practices begin June 1, games to start June 15 Nathan Broek | Sports Editor Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds along with […]

    Gerrit Byker

    91 Sioux Center, Iowa May 17, 2020 Gerrit Byker, 91, of Sioux Center, Iowa, died Sunday, May 17, 2020, at Sioux […]

    Warren Vanden Brink

    95 Sheldon, Iowa May 19, 2020 Warren R. Vanden Brink, 95, of Sheldon, Iowa, passed away Tuesday, May 19, 2020, […]