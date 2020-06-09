Randy Feenstra U.S. Representative race garners most attention Jessica Jensen | Managing Editor Hull native Randy Feenstra defeated longtime Republican…
Nearly 50 percent of registered voters in Sioux County vote in primary
Randy Feenstra U.S. Representative race garners most attention Jessica Jensen | Managing Editor Hull native Randy Feenstra defeated longtime Republican…
Massage therapist joins Hair on Hickory June De Wit | Staff Writer Jennifer Kor | Staff Writer While celebrating birthdays...
Jennifer Kor | Staff Writer After seeking the advice of multiple agencies and organizations, and following recommendations set by Iowa...
Jennifer Kor | Staff Writer Shortly before 90-year-old Harry Klay of Hull passed away May 11, he had completed a...
Nathan Broek | Sports Editor Jeff Ver Hoef, owner of The Station in Hull, has been in the business of...
Jennifer Kor | Staff Writer Staff at Boyden and Hull libraries are ramping up for the summer reading program. The...
From one essential worker to another, Iowa corn farmers provided a meal as a token of their appreciation to front-line...
Carl Vande Weerd | Contributor Board of Supervisors’ Special Meeting On Tuesday, May 26, the Sioux County Board of Supervisors...
Nathan Broek | Sports Editor After Gov. Kim Reynolds, the Iowa High School Athletic Association and the Iowa Girls’ High...
Jennifer Kor | Staff Writer Warmer temperatures are making their way into the area and officials in the communities of...
Jennifer Kor | Staff Writer What started out as a need for more college credits has led a Hull resident...