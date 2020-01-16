Kraai retires after 27 years

By | Posted 17 hours ago |

Retirement Open House honors hull co-op employee Ed Westra (right), general manager of Hull Co-op, congratulates retiring employee, Paul Kraai…

This content is for Sioux County Index Online Subscription members only.
Log In Register

Comments are closed.

  • Hull’s outstanding citizens to be honored

    17 hours ago
    by

    Jeanne Visser | Staff Writer The Hull Chamber of Commerce annual Outstanding Citizens Awards luncheon will be Monday, Feb. 10,...

    This content is for Sioux County Index Online Subscription members only.
    Log In Register

    New gym to ease growing pains

    17 hours ago
    by

    Jeanne Visser | Staff Writer Students at Hull Protestant Reformed Christian School received good news recently when it was announced...

    This content is for Sioux County Index Online Subscription members only.
    Log In Register

    Blood donation need increases during winter months

    17 hours ago
    by

    June De Wit | Staff Writer During the winter months, blood donations often drop due to busy schedules, holiday breaks,...

    This content is for Sioux County Index Online Subscription members only.
    Log In Register

    Rubik’s cubes come to Boyden Library

    17 hours ago
    by

    June De Wit | Staff Writer • Project engages kids Shari Fedders, Boyden’s head librarian, is always on the lookout...

    This content is for Sioux County Index Online Subscription members only.
    Log In Register

    Finding joy in the showing

    17 hours ago
    by

    Carmen Vande Stroet | Staff Writer Growing up on a farm just north of Hull, Katie Van Den Top spends...

    This content is for Sioux County Index Online Subscription members only.
    Log In Register

  • Inaugural large group speech contest for Trinity

    17 hours ago
    by

    Jessica Jensen | Managing Editor Trinity Christian High School sent a group to the large group speech contest for the...

    This content is for Sioux County Index Online Subscription members only.
    Log In Register

    Western Christian improv groups moving on to state

    17 hours ago
    by

    Jessica Jensen | Managing Editor Western Christian High School large group speech students have been preparing for the district contest...

    This content is for Sioux County Index Online Subscription members only.
    Log In Register

    Fire department called to Pleasant Acres

    17 hours ago
    by

    June De Wit | Staff Writer There was a bit of a scare at Pleasant Acres Tuesday, Jan. 21, when...

    This content is for Sioux County Index Online Subscription members only.
    Log In Register

    Brother-sister stacking duo at Hull Library

    17 hours ago
    by

    ...

    This content is for Sioux County Index Online Subscription members only.
    Log In Register

    Sioux County board of supervisors’ report week of Jan. 20

    17 hours ago
    by

    Carl Vande Weerd | Contributor This week, Jerry, Al and I had the opportunity to attend a very good training...

    This content is for Sioux County Index Online Subscription members only.
    Log In Register
  • [Advertisement.]

  • What’s Happening

    Nighthawks sweep dual action against Wolfpack and Eagles

    Nathan Broek | Sports Editor HULL-Western Christian hosted Boyden-Hull/Rock Valley and Lawton-Bronson for a non-conference double dual meet Monday, Jan. […]

    Western edges Spirit Lake 74-62

    Nathan Broek | Sports Editor Western Christian          19-15-18-22  74 Spirit Lake            […]

    Wolfpack roll over Indians 71-32

    Nathan Broek | Sports Editor Western Christian  16-16-24-15  71 Spirit Lake                   […]