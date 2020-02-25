Building on education one Lego at a time

By | Posted February 25th, 2020 |

CREATIVE LEARNING Boyden-Hull sixth grade students demonstrate the new LEGO wall used for STEM activities. (Photo/Carmen Vande Stroet) Carmen Vande…

  • Heart matters close to Home

    February 25th, 2020
    by

    Carmen Vande Stroet | Staff Writer February is American Heart Health Month, a way to raise awareness about heart health...

    Siouxland Digital Marketing moves to Main Street

    February 25th, 2020
    by

    Jeanne Visser | Staff Writer He may be only 25 years of age, but Kyle Roelofs has spent years collecting...

    New kitchen an asset to catering business

    February 25th, 2020
    by

    June De Wit | Staff Writer Looking out the windows on the west side of her new commercial kitchen, Melissa...

    So many reasons to ‘Love Your Library’

    February 25th, 2020
    by

    June De Wit | Staff Writer Libraries are peaceful, quiet places to escape the chaos and demands of everyday life....

    Boyden and Hull communities enjoy time at their local library

    February 25th, 2020
    by

    ...

  • Creativity with cardboard

    February 25th, 2020
    by

    Jeanne Visser | Staff Writer Seventh and eighth grade students at Hull Protestant Reformed Christian School know what it’s like...

    Students explore Mexico from the classroom

    February 25th, 2020
    by

    Jeanne Visser | Staff Writer Hull Christian School fifth through eighth grade students spent last week focusing on the country...

    Explore houseplants at Hull Library

    February 25th, 2020
    by

    Jeanne Visser | Staff Writer The Hull Library is hosting a night dedicated to home horticulture Tuesday, March 3, at...

    Hull Library adds jigsaw puzzle collection

    February 25th, 2020
    by

    Jeanne Visser | Staff Writer There’s more to the Hull Public Library than just books and videos. Last week, the...

    Huizenga speaks about emergency management

    February 25th, 2020
    by

    June De Wit | Staff Writer The Boyden Community Club had its monthly meeting Feb. 12. Nate Huizenga, the Sioux...

  • What’s Happening

    Sharilyn Ann (Freese) Simchuck Schmitt

    71 Buffalo, MN February 14, 2020 Shari Schmitt passed away Friday, February 14, 2020 at Lake Ridge Oasis in Buffalo […]

    Eugene Egdorf

    85 Boyden, Iowa February 20, 2020 Eugene Egdorf, 85, of Boyden, Iowa, passed away Thursday, Feb. 20, 2020, at Senior […]

    Chris Van Der Brink takes podium in fifth place

    Nathan Broek | Sports Editor DES MOINES-Boyden-Hull/Rock Valley grappler Chris Van Der Brink had one goal in mind for the […]